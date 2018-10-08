UK Weather Forecast: Heavy rain in western Scotland, mainly dry elsewhere

Today:Heavy and persistent rain across western and southwestern Scotland, but drier and brighter in eastern Scotland. Elsewhere, patchy drizzle over western hills otherwise mainly dry with bright or sunny spells. Windy for most, away from the far north and south.

Tonight:Strong winds will continue across many northern parts, with heavy rain persisting across western Scotland throughout. Elsewhere, mainly dry with clear spells in the south leading to patchy fog.

Tuesday:Another very wet day across western Scotland, although the rain perhaps easing a little by the evening. Otherwise dry and turning increasingly sunny and warm across central and southern areas.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:Many areas dry and warm on Wednesday with sunny spells after early fog clears. Windier on Thursday with rain moving eastwards. Potentially stormy by Friday with further spells of rain.