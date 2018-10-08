UK Weather Forecast: Rain across the far northwest easing by end of tomorrow.

This Evening and Tonight:Strong winds will continue across many northern parts, with heavy rain persisting across western Scotland throughout. Outbreaks of rain will edge into Northern Ireland at times, with some dry spells in between. Staying largely dry elsewhere with clear spells.

Tuesday:Another very wet day across western Scotland, although the rain perhaps easing a little by the evening. Otherwise dry and turning increasingly sunny and warm across central and southern areas.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:Many areas dry and warm on Wednesday with sunny spells after early fog clears. Windier on Thursday with rain moving eastwards. Potentially stormy by Friday with further spells of rain.