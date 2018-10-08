Woman to be sentenced over text to man who then committed murder

A woman will be sentenced on Monday for sending an intimate picture to her ex-boyfriend who then murdered the man in the image out of “jealousy”.

Sarah Bramley, 29, pleaded guilty at Teesside Crown Court last month to encouraging or assisting the commission of an offence.

The defendant, of Langdale Road, Darlington, sent former partner David Saunders, 33, a picture of her performing a sex act on her new lover, Michael Lawson, 34.

Bramley will be sentenced on the basis she sent the image believing her ex-partner would carry out a common assault, rather than commit murder.

But in the early hours of July 1 last year, shortly after receiving the photo, Saunders stabbed father-of-one Mr Lawson through the heart.