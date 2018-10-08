Woman in Hull has 'phone stolen as she had epileptic fit' in street

A woman is recovering from injuries after she had her mobile phone stolen as she lay in the street having an epileptic fit.

Humberside Police said the woman had collapsed in the street in Hull on October 3 when she was allegedly robbed by two men.

A spokeswoman said: "It was reported that the victim collapsed near to the Kingfisher pub while having a fit.

"The suspects then allegedly assaulted her and stole her phone.

"She was treated in hospital for injuries to her hand and knee. It’s unclear whether these were sustained when she fell or as a result of the assault."