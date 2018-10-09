Aloha October and seasonal delusion
October.
If you say this month to many people they will think autumn rather than late summer. Cold rather than warm. Department stores replaced their sunglasses and sun hats with scarves and gloves last month.
On the contrary. More often than not October is much milder than any of us expect.
It catches many of us out - more so on those crisp chilly autumn mornings, when we're boiling by the afternoon.
A few years ago we had an autumn heatwave with 30C on the 1st of October 2011. Recently we had a hat trick of warm Halloweens of over 20C making us warmer than California.
This year so far - we've had frost free nights and over 22C by day (72F).
Expect nearer 24C by the middle of week and the same by the weekend.
No need for winter coats just yet. Leave those for next March - which is often colder than winter.
Beast From The East got going on March 1 this year. Springtime snow like never before.
Our seasons don't always play ball.