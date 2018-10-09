Arlene Foster’s ‘blood red’ line puts Brexit deal on a knife-edge

At this late stage of the Brexit negotiations when, behind the scenes, civil servants are thrashing out the details of withdrawal agreement almost around the clock, today there was a remarkable reality check. As far as the DUP is concerned, there is no room for compromise on the most contentious issue blocking a solution for all sides. The DUP will not budge on its “blood red” lines. There was astonishment from many reporters at a press conference when DUP leader Arlene Foster revealed she hasn’t seen the text of a ‘hybrid’ Northern Ireland backstop proposal which had been due to be unveiled “soon” by the UK government. An attempt at finding a path through the NI backstop issue which, according to a variety of sources, is the biggest barrier to a deal.

Watch Arlene Foster's press conference in full

The ‘backstop’ is the insurance policy the European Union wants if there’s no trade deal between the UK and the EU at the end of the transition period in Dec 2020. The EU suggested that, in those circumstances, NI could stay in the EU’s customs union and single market, the border would remain invisible and the rest of the UK would leave the EU. However, the DUP, a unionist party, rejects any notion of Northern Ireland being carved out in a deal and treated as separate to the rest of the UK. If the new UK proposals are designed to avoid a hard border between NI and Ireland (which no-one wants) include, as expected, mechanisms to have the whole UK stay in the customs union and have some extra checks introduced in the Irish Sea to ensure the integrity of the single market, then the government may need to think again.

Will Theresa May be able to find a solution for the Northern Ireland border? Credit: PA