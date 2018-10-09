Brexit uncertainty and unsettled politics pose risk as global growth downgraded

The potential failure of Brexit negotiations and “unsettled” politics pose a risk to world economic growth, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned. In its latest World Economic Outlook, the organisation downgraded global economic growth to 3.7% for both 2018 and 2019 – 0.2% lower for both years than had been forecast in April. The UK economy is expected to grow by 1.4% this year – down from April’s prediction of 1.6% – while predicted growth for 2019 remains at 1.5%, a slowdown from 1.7% in 2017. Disruptive weather in the first few months of the year is partly to blame for the UK’s weaker-than-expected economic performance, the IMF said, while policy uncertainty, including trade tensions between the US and China, have played a role in the tempered global expectations.

“Uncertainty over trade policy is prominent in the wake of US actions (or threatened actions) on several fronts, the responses by its trading partners, and a general weakening of multilateral consultation on trade issues”, the report said. “The possible failure of Brexit negotiations poses another risk.” The organisation added that the ongoing Brexit negotiations had also created “pervasive uncertainty” about future trade costs. “An intensification of trade tensions and the associated further rise in policy uncertainty could dent business and financial market sentiment, trigger financial market volatility, and slow investment and trade,” the report said.

