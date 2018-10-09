Childhood snaps of Eugenie and Jack released ahead of royal wedding

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank Credit: PA

Sweet photographs of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank as youngsters have been shared by the couple ahead of the royal wedding. The snapshots from their childhood are one of a series of images released by the Queen’s granddaughter, her fiance and their families prior to their ceremony on Friday.

The royal family tweeted out childhood photographs of Princess Eugenie and her fiance. Credit: The royal family

They show a black and white photograph of Jack as a boy, resting his head on his hands, and one of a smiling young Eugenie with short, wavy hair. An image of the couple jubilantly seeing in the New Year in Verbier in 2017 was also posted on the Duke of York and the Royal Family’s Twitter accounts.

Eugenie and Jack, who will wed in front of more than 800 guests at a lavish wedding in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, were also pictured with their arms around one another enjoying the Scottish countryside at Balmoral in 2016.

Dressed down for the outdoors, wearing wellies, the couple are accompanied by two dogs, one of which is believed to be Eugenie’s terrier, coincidentally also called Jack. The couple met on a skiing holiday in Verbier eight years ago when Eugenie was 20 and drinks executive Jack was 24.

Snapshots from their childhood are one of a series of images released. Credit: The royal family