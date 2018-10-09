Civil Service advertises for 'resilience advisers' to cope with Brexit 'disruption'

A team of civil emergency workers earning up to £50,000 each is being recruited to help the country cope with Brexit.

The resilience advisers would help tackle any "disruption" caused by Britain’s exit from the European Union whether it crashes out or leaves with a deal.

They would be employed until June 2019 but the roles could be extended or made permanent, according to the advertisement.

The Resilience and Emergency Division (RED) posts are billed as "exciting and challenging" and come with a £45,938 salary, rising to £50,006 in London.