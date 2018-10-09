Facebook to pay just £7.4 million on 2017 UK tax bill

Facebook had to pay just £7.4 million in UK taxes in 2017 - despite having record revenues of more than £1.2 billion.

According to the company's accounts, Facebook's profits - on which tax is paid - climbed by £4m to £62m. This means it had a tax bill of £15.8m but Facebook can claim tax relief of £8.45m for granting employees shares in the firm.

The UK bill is triple the £5.1m it paid in 2016, but Labour MP Margaret Hodge said it was "absolutely outrageous that Facebook's UK tax bill is 0.62% of their revenue".

Conservative MP Damian Collins, chairman of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee, said the firm should pay more tax to reflect "the value of their business in the UK".

He tweeted: "We should have a levy on the big tech companies to help fund online media literacy education and to support our data watchdog."

Shadow chancellor John McDonnell said: "The Tories are letting large multinationals get away without paying their fair share of tax. Philip Hammond is letting Facebook off the hook."

The publication of Facebook's tax bill comes on the back of extensive scrutiny in the UK over how much tax technology giants typically pay.

At the Conservative Party conference last week, Chancellor Philip Hammond threatened internet giants with a new digital services tax to ensure they pay their fair share of the cost of public services.

Facebook said it has changed the way it reports tax so that revenue from customers supported by its UK team is recorded in the UK, and any taxable profit is subject to UK corporation tax.

It is also planning to double its office space in King's Cross, London, with capacity for more than 6,000 workstations by 2022.