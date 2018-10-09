Hillary Clinton to speak at event marking human rights declaration anniversary

Hillary Clinton will deliver a keynote address at a conference marking the 70th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. The former US first lady, who lost the race for the White House to Donald Trump in 2016, will speak at the Bonavero Institute of Human Rights at the University of Oxford. The conference is called Confronting Illiberalism: The Role Of The Media, Civil Society And Universities.

Hillary Clinton unveils a new statue of Eleanor Roosevelt outside the Bonavero Institute in Oxford Credit: Victoria Jones/PA

On the eve of her speech, Mrs Clinton said democracy is “under siege” and that she cannot understand why people are “so reluctant to call out what the Russians have been doing”. The former US secretary of state said on Monday evening: “As we learn more about the role that (Vladimir) Putin, oligarchs around him, the Russian government particularly, the intelligence forces have played, we see that it’s not just what they did in our election in the United States. “They have been actively supporting right wing political parties and politicians.” Mrs Clinton added: “I don’t understand why the press, the political establishment and the public are so reluctant to call out what the Russians have been doing. “What they did in Brexit, what they did in the United States.”

Mrs Clinton at Oxford University on Monday evening Credit: Victoria Jones/PA