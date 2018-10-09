HS2 station designs for Birmingham and Solihull revealed

The designs for two HS2 stations in Birmingham and Solihull have been unveiled. The plans for the new developments at Curzon Street in central Birmingham and Interchange Station in Solihull will be displayed at Birmingham Library. It will be the first in a series of events over October giving the public the chance to see the images and give feedback, HS2 executives said. On its completion, Curzon Street will be the first brand new intercity station built in Britain since the 19th century.

The plans for the exterior of the new HS2 interchange at Curzon Street in Birmingham Credit: Grimshaw Architects/PA

It is due to open with seven high speed platforms in 2026, and will be linked to the tram network, as well as conventional rail networks to the rest of the city and the wider West Midlands, HS2 said. Interchange Station is intended to be a part of a new public transport interchange serving Solihull, the West Midlands, Birmingham Airport and Birmingham’s National Exhibition Centre.

Artist’s impression of the planned Interchange station which will serve Solihull Credit: Grimshaw Architects/PA