An Independent Scotland 'will be a beacon for progressive values' Nicola Sturgeon says in keynote SNP Conference speech

The SNP’s goal of Scottish independence is “clearly in sight”, Nicola Sturgeon has told party members.

With less than six months to go until the UK formally leaves the European Union the First Minister said Westminster was stumbling “from disaster to disaster”, while the Scottish Government was living up to its responsibilities and helping with “meeting the global challenges of our age”.

Speaking at the SNP conference in Glasgow, Ms Sturgeon said: “Just think how much more we could do, free of the chaos and incompetence of Westminster.

“Just think how much more hope will be possible when we take Scotland’s future into Scotland’s hands and become an independent country.

“An independent Scotland, just as Scotland is now, will be a beacon for progressive values – equality, opportunity, diversity and fairness.

“Indeed, those values feel more important today than at any time in my life.”