Inspection airs concerns over healthcare provision at jail

An inspection report has raised “serious concerns” over aspects of the provision of healthcare at a prison.

HM Inspectorate of Prisons for Scotland (HMIPS) rated the performance in this area at HMP Perth as “poor” in its latest publication.

Breaches of confidentiality, the apparent ineffectiveness of the smoking cessation service and problems maintaining a suitable workforce were among the issues raised by inspectors.

The HMIPS revealed it immediately escalated its concerns to the prison’s healthcare provider, NHS Tayside, and local Scottish Prison Service (SPS) managers setting out action to be taken.

Nevertheless, inspectors said the findings should not overshadow the wider conclusions of the report, which found HMP Perth “did many things to a high standard and should be commended”.

The jail holds male inmates on short and long sentences, as well as those on remand, and there were 663 prisoners under its roof at the time of the inspection in May.

On health and wellbeing within the prison, the report found the time taken to give out medications had a “significantly negative impact” on prison life, such as by delaying prisoners in getting to work or education.

The healthcare team also described having “many challenges in maintaining a consistent and stable workforce”, the report noted.