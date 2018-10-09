Internet giants urged to help scientists tackle problem online behaviour

Internet companies should take responsibility and help scientists tackle problematic online behaviour, experts have said.

Researchers have called for collaboration from the industry to investigate so-called “digital biomarkers”, or patterns of usage, linked to unhealthy habits.

This may make it easier to identify and protect those most at risk of developing behaviours such as problem online gaming or gambling, they said.

Biological mechanisms behind problematic internet usage also warrant further research, they suggest.

The comments were made at a press conference to launch a manifesto by the European Network for Problematic Usage of the Internet.

The group will encourage research into the extent of problematic use and factors driving this behaviour.

Professor Naomi Fineberg, a consultant psychiatrist at Hertfordshire Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust, said the scientific community must “step up to the plate” and start addressing problems associated with internet use.