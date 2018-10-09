Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa says he trusts Elon Musk ahead of SpaceX private moon flight

The Japanese billionaire who will be the first private passenger on SpaceX's Big Falcon Rocket says he respects and trusts Elon Musk, despite his recent troubles.

Online retail tycoon Yusaku Maezawa is scheduled to make the trip around the moon on Mr Musk's rocket in 2023.

Mr Musk has been forced to step down as chairman of Tesla - although he will remain as chief executive - after making “false and misleading statements” about plans to take the company private in a tweet in August.

After agreeing a deal with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Mr Musk and Tesla must each pay a $20 million (£15m) fine.

Speaking in Tokyo on Tuesday, Mr Maezawa, chief executive of Zozo, said: “Twitter can get you into trouble. And that can be said of Elon Musk, too.”