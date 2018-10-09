- ITV Report
-
MP Antoinette Sandbach breaks down in tears in House of Commons during baby loss debate
An MP broke down in tears in the Commons as she spoke of the importance of memory boxes for grieving parents.
Conservative Antoinette Sandbach became emotional as she touched upon the value of the boxes designed to help families keep memories of their lost baby.
Ms Sandbach lost her five-day-old son Sam in 2009.
Opening a backbench business debate to mark Baby Loss Awareness Week, the Eddisbury MP told the Commons: “I have a memory box at home, I know how valuable it is.”
She was comforted by fellow Tory backbencher Victoria Prentis.
Ms Sandbach had earlier expressed her “increasing” concern at the rising number of child death cases in hospitals.
She said: “Whilst I am pleased to see that there is the light of transparency being shown into these hospitals, I cannot help but be concerned by the number that we have seen in the last year.”
She spoke of investigations at the Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Trust, Countess of Chester Hospital, and Cwm Taf University Health Board, and asked for reassurance on what steps the Government is taking to address the issues.
Also during the debate, Conservative Will Quince called for more support for men who experienced the loss of a baby.
“So often men bottle things up and they think they have to be the tough guy and hold it all in to support the family,” he said.
“I did it so I know and, having spoken to other fathers, it’s a very common reaction.
“Men are often treated like a spare part, by accident rather than design, but the father has just witnessed the woman they love giving birth to a child they love and have now lost.
“Ensuring fathers have all the support necessary and available to them is so, so important and it’s one area the NHS does need to get much better at.”
Liberal Democrat Jamie Stone agreed men’s experiences must not be forgotten in the “searing, dreadful, ghastly” grief of child loss.
He said: “How terrible it must be to witness a still birth, a child that arrives too early to survive, and yes, the man is emotionally every bit as bruised as the woman I would dare to suggest.”