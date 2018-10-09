MP Antoinette Sandbach breaks down in tears in House of Commons during baby loss debate

An MP broke down in tears in the Commons as she spoke of the importance of memory boxes for grieving parents. Conservative Antoinette Sandbach became emotional as she touched upon the value of the boxes designed to help families keep memories of their lost baby. Ms Sandbach lost her five-day-old son Sam in 2009.

Opening a backbench business debate to mark Baby Loss Awareness Week, the Eddisbury MP told the Commons: “I have a memory box at home, I know how valuable it is.” She was comforted by fellow Tory backbencher Victoria Prentis. Ms Sandbach had earlier expressed her “increasing” concern at the rising number of child death cases in hospitals. She said: “Whilst I am pleased to see that there is the light of transparency being shown into these hospitals, I cannot help but be concerned by the number that we have seen in the last year.” She spoke of investigations at the Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Trust, Countess of Chester Hospital, and Cwm Taf University Health Board, and asked for reassurance on what steps the Government is taking to address the issues.

