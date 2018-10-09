Nikki Haley to quit as US ambassador to United Nations

Nikki Haley, the US ambassador to the United Nations, is to leave her post at the end of the year.

The 46-year-old, fiercely critical of Russia at several UN meetings, announced her departure on Tuesday.

In a joint appearance at the Oval Office, Donald Trump described Ms Haley as a "very special" person - adding that she had hinted six months ago she was considering taking time off.

Her departure is the latest shake-up in the Trump administration ahead of the November midterm elections.

During her tenure, Ms Haley supported the US decision to withdraw from the UN human rights council.

Mr Trump said that he and Ms Haley, who has been touted as a candidate for higher political office, had "solved a lot of problems".