Thousands protest racing advert projected on sails of Sydney Opera House

A plan to project a horse racing advertisement on the famed sails of the Sydney Opera House is dividing Australians. The New South Wales state government stepped in to allow the advertisement to be displayed on Tuesday after the opera house chief executive Louise Herron opposed it. State Premier Gladys Berejiklian said on Monday the advertising for The Everest horse race had been “toned down” since its original proposal. “It’s important for us to support our major events, it’s important for us to promote New South Wales but, of course, do it in good taste and I believe that tomorrow evening strikes that right balance,” Ms Berejiklian told reporters. “This is a global event that receives global attention,” she added, referring to the Sydney horse race, which will be run on Sunday.

Racing authorities projected on to the roof tiles over 20 minutes on Tuesday night the barrier draw for Saturday’s The Everest horse race at Sydney’s Royal Randwick Racecourse. Credit: AP

More than 130,000 people signed an online petition by early Monday to stop the promotion. While some have defended the promotion as having economic benefits, others say it is crass commercialism and threatens the iconic building’s value as a World Heritage site. Anti-gambling campaigner Tim Costello said the advertising demonstrated the power of the Australian horse racing industry that made a profit of 3.3 billion Australian dollars (£1.7 billion) last year. “The gambling lobby, particularly in New South Wales, is the equivalent of the National Rifle Association in America. It … has politicians in the palm of its hand,” Mr Costello, a spokesman for the Alliance for Gambling Reform, told Australian Broadcasting Corp. Prime Minister Scott Morrison, a former tourism marketer, described the Opera House as the “biggest billboard Sydney has.” “These events generate massive economic opportunities. I don’t know why people are getting so precious about it,” Mr Morrison said. “It’s not as if they’re painting it on there. I mean, it’s some lights flashing up there for a brief moment of time,” he added. “I just don’t understand why we tie ourselves up in knots about these things.”

Protesters yelled “shame” and used torches to attempt to obscure the projected images. Credit: AP