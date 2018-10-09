Platoon producer Arnold Kopelson dies aged 83

Film producer Arnold Kopelson, whose credits ranged from the raunchy teen smash Porky’s to the Oscar-winning Platoon, has died aged 83. Family spokesman Jeff Sanderson said that Kopelson died of natural causes at his home in Beverly Hills, California. He is survived by his wife and business partner, Anne Kopelson, and by three children. On Twitter, fellow director William Friedkin mourned his passing, and Joan Collins posted a picture of her with Kopelson and called him “a great friend, a brilliant producer and a fabulous dinner companion”.

A New York City native and graduate of New York Law School, Kopelson broke into show business as an entertainment and banking attorney and began producing films in the late 1970s. A notable and very profitable project was Porky’s, the low-budget and lowbrow comedy made in Canada after Hollywood shunned it that went on to make more than 100 million dollars. Kopelson would eventually aim higher. Director-screenwriter Oliver Stone had tried for years to get financing for Platoon, the Vietnam War drama based on his own time in the military. A 1984 deal with producer Dino De Laurentiis fell through and led to legal action.

