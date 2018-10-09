Report warns of Brexit effect on UK cancer research

Brexit could have a “catastrophic” impact on UK cancer research and may trigger a manpower crisis, a new study has said. Overseas staff contributed to nearly 80 per cent of papers published in the UK and collaboration with EU scientists has become increasingly common. Restrictions on free movement envisaged after the separation risk undermining care based on the science, a Queen’s University Belfast-led review showed. Professor Mark Lawler, from the Centre for Cancer Research and Cell Biology at Queen’s, said: “Nearly 20 per cent of our research staff are non-UK born.

“The Brexit effect on our research reputation could be catastrophic, and given that high quality research underpins better cancer outcomes, we risk undermining the cancer care of our patients.” Next March’s looming divorce has already halted a heart drug study due to concerns over how new medicines will be approved after Brexit. The Government has said it is “confident” Britain will still provide a good environment for clinical trials. UK researchers have attracted 4.8 billion euros of European funding since 2014. In 2015 the UK was the number one destination in research funding in the EU but has since been overtaken by Germany, evidence of what academics said was the Brexit effect. Researchers from Queen’s, in collaboration with King’s College London and the University of Leeds, have produced new proof of the positive benefit that researchers from other EU countries have on cancer research in the UK.

