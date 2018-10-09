Republicans and Democrats galvanised by Kavanaugh hearings as US mid-term election campaign heats up

Donald Trump may not be up for election this month in America's mid-term election but the president was out campaigning in his heartlands on Tuesday night on behalf of his party.

Both the Republicans and the Democrats appear motivated and galvanised - for different reasons - by the highly charged hearings involving Judge Brett Kavanaugh and his accuser, Dr Christine Ford with the two parties saying they have gained supporters as a result.

The mid-terms are crucial for Trump as the control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate - which are both currently held by the Republicans - are in the balance.

All 435 seats in the House of Representatives are up for election.

The Democrats need to win an extra 23 seat to gain control, with polls suggesting they have a good chance of achieving their goal.

In the Senate, around a third of seats are being contested - 35 out of a 100 - mostly held by Democrats.

The party need to pick up an extra two seats to gain a majority, but with fewer seats and a tighter margin, this is a far tougher challenge.

Trump is framing these election as a fight to save America from "mob rule" as he heads to Iowa on the next step of the campaign trail for his party.