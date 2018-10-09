Amazon, eBay and Facebook urged to ban the sale of home dopplers

Amazon, eBay and Facebook have been urged by a leading stillbirth charity to ban the sale of home dopplers from their websites.

The devices, which can pick up a baby’s heartbeat, can give pregnant women a false sense of security when something goes wrong, Kicks Count warns.

It said foetal dopplers are cheap to buy and easily available but warned they are only safe when used by a trained medical professional.

If a pregnant women is concerned about her baby and uses one, she may incorrectly detect her own heart rate, and not seek timely medical advice.

Jennie Lyon-Marrian from Southampton lost her baby daughter just before Christmas 2016.

She used a doppler when she didn't think her baby was moving normally, but found a heartbeat. When she checked again later that same day she couldn't find one and went to hospital.

"The doctor did an ultrasound and turned round and said 'I'm really sorry, she's gone," Mrs Lyon-Marrian told ITV News.

She says because she used the doppler she "will never know" if the outcome could have been different, adding: "I wish I'd relied on my first instinct and gone to hospital as soon as I knew she hadn't moved the way she normally did."

She warned other pregnant women not to buy the devices and said they should only be available for use by medical professionals.