Rubber-stamped Budget to be unveiled today

Ireland’s Government is to unveil a Budget today following last-minute talks to rubber stamp next year’s spending plans. Focus will be on housing and the government’s financial plans to ease the crisis, cuts in income tax for middle-income earners, Brexit and a possible hike in diesel and petrol prices. Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar denied suggestions it was an election budget, adding that it was the first balanced budget in 10 years. It will be the last budget before Brexit next March with those in power setting aside 500 million euro in a Rainy Day Fund which may be dipped into in the event of a bad Brexit.

The Skelligs, Ireland's tourist industry may face VAT hikes

Last-minute talks were being held with their political rivals on Monday evening to finalise Budget 2019. Among the reforms is a cut of 0.25% to the unpopular Universal Social Charge (USC) in a bid to ease tax burdens on average working families. A 300 million euro affordable housing scheme is also set to be introduced. It envisages an average discount of 50,000 euro on the cost of building a house. Older people may also be able to apply for a 15,000 euro grant, known as the granny flat grant, to convert part of their homes into units to ease the pressure of rental problems. Pensioners could also enjoy an added benefit of a five euro increase in the weekly pension and other welfare payments. Prescription charges are also expected to reduce.

Carbon tax increases could result in a rise of excise duty on diesel and petrol prices, however Minister Donohoe faced pressure over the final taxation package not to increase the tax by 50%. There is also a boost for landlords with a possible reduction in tax burdens and a 100% mortgage interest relief on any loan used to pay for a rental property. There is controversy over the special VAT rate for the hospitality sector which is set to rise from 9% to 13.5%. In a video posted online on Monday evening, Mr Varadkar said it was a budget that was going to “make a difference in people’s lives”. “It’s going to put money back in people’s pockets,” he said. “There will be increases in pensions and other social welfare payments and there will also be reductions in income tax and the USC allowing workers to keep more of their hard earned money.

