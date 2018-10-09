Sainsbury’s and Argos offer 11,500 pre-Christmas jobs

Sainsbury’s and Argos are looking for 11,500 temporary workers in the run-up to Christmas. The retail chains have launched a recruitment drive to fill vacancies during the busy Black Friday and festive periods and are also offering extra hours to existing employees.

Sainsbury’s is seeking 5,500 staff to work in-store and online, with roles ranging from cafe and counter workers to drivers and cyclists to deliver orders to customers’ doorsteps. The supermarket chain is offering at least £9.20 an hour to temporary workers, with fixed-term contracts of up to three months, with an average of 15 contracted hours per week. Argos is offering 5,000 customer adviser and stock assistant jobs and is also looking for 1,000 delivery drivers.

Argos Credit: KIrsty O’Connor/PA