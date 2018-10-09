Theresa May pledges action on suicide on World Mental Health Day

The Prime Minister has appointed what is thought to be the world’s first Minister for Suicide Prevention in a bid to cut the number of people taking their own lives. Health Minister Jackie Doyle-Price will lead the national effort and try to end the stigma which stops people from seeking help, Theresa May announced as she marked World Mental Health Day. Around 4,500 people take their lives every year in England and suicide remains the leading cause of death among men under the age of 45. The Prime Minister has also pledged up to £1.8 million to ensure the Samaritans’ helpline remains free for the next four years, to help those most in need.

Speaking at a reception to mark World Mental Health Day, Mrs May is expected to say: “When I first became Prime Minister, I stood on the steps of Downing Street and pledged to fight the burning injustices in our society. “There are few greater examples than the injustices facing those with mental health conditions. But together we can change that. “We can end the stigma that has forced too many to suffer in silence. We can prevent the tragedy of suicide taking too many lives. “And we can give the mental wellbeing of our children the priority it so profoundly deserves.” The Prime Minister will also say that “parity of care” is a priority of the NHS long-term plan, which will include “record investment” in mental health.

Ms Doyle-Price, now Minister for Mental Health, Inequalities and Suicide Prevention, will ensure every local area has effective plans in place to stop unnecessary deaths and investigate how technology can help identify those most at risk. She said: “I understand how tragic, devastating and long-lasting the effect of suicide can be on families and communities. “In my time as health minister I have met many people who have been bereaved by suicide and their stories of pain and loss will stay with me for a long time. “It’s these people who need to be at the heart of what we do and I welcome this opportunity to work closely with them, as well as experts, to oversee a cross-Government suicide prevention plan, making their sure their views are always heard.”

