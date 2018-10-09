Turkish officials to visit Saudi consulate in search for missing journalist Jamal Khashoggi

Turkish authorities are to search the Saudi consulate in Istanbul as part of an investigation into the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The Foreign Ministry said Saudi authorities have notified Ankara that they are “open to co-operation” and will allow the consulate building to be searched.

The ministry did not say when the premises would be searched.

Saudi writer Mr Khashoggi, a high-profile critic of the regime, disappeared a week ago after entering the consulate to obtain paperwork for his marriage to his Turkish fiancee.

Turkish officials have alleged the 59-year-old Washington Post contributor was killed in the compound, but Saudis officials said he left the building unharmed.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called on Saudi Arabia to prove he left the consulate alive.

The United States and other Saudi allies have taken a cautious approach, expressing concern but refraining from any strong comments against the oil-rich kingdom.

President Donald Trump told reporters he was "concerned".

"Hopefully that will sort itself out. Right now, nobody knows anything about it," he said.