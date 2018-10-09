Video captures stunning Northern Lights phenomena over Finnish skies

An impressive Aurora Borealis appeared in the skies over Rovaniemi, Finland, on Sunday night.

The auroras became visible right after it got dark, according to a local enthusiast who captured the video.

The Aurora Borealis phenomena - sometimes referred to as polar lights or northern lights - is a natural light display in the Earth’s sky, observed in high-latitude regions like the Arctic or the Antarctic.

During their most active phase, the northern lights were seen in the form a wide arch, stretching from one side of the horizon with their colours changing from green to white to purple.