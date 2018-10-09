Website to reveal how it unmasked Skripal suspect as Russian ‘military doctor’

The suspect identified as Petrov was actually Dr Alexander Yevgenyevich Mishkin, who was employed by Russia’s GRU intelligence agency, the Bellingcat group said.

The two men accused of the attempted assassination of ex-Russian spy Sergei Skripal were originally named by the UK authorities as Ruslan Boshirov and Alexander Petrov – although it was made clear that the names were aliases.

An investigatory website which named two of the suspects in the Salisbury nerve agent poisoning will reveal how it unmasked the second man as a Russian military doctor.

Bellingcat has already identified Boshirov as Colonel Anatoliy Chepiga – a highly decorated officer who also worked for the GRU.

During his studies he was recruited by the GRU and by 2010 had relocated to Moscow, where he received his undercover identity – including a second national ID and travel passport – under the alias Alexander Petrov, it added.

The 39-year-old graduated from one of Russia’s elite Military Medical Academies, the group’s website said.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

A spokesman for the Home Office said: “We are not commenting as this is still a police investigation.”

Further details of Bellingcat’s investigation will be released on Tuesday.

The Press Association understands the reported identity is not disputed by UK security services.

It comes after police are believed to have identified a third Russian accomplice alleged to have helped plan the Salisbury nerve agent attack.

The man, from Russia’s military intelligence service the GRU, was reported to have visited Salisbury ahead of the poisoning of Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia, according to The Daily Telegraph.

The men identified as Petrov and Boshirov are believed to have smeared the highly toxic Novichok nerve agent on a door handle at the Wiltshire home of Mr Skripal on March 4.

The attack left Mr Skripal and his daughter Yulia critically ill, while Dawn Sturgess, 44, who was later exposed to the same nerve agent, died in July.

The suspects were identified as GRU agents and Theresa May said their actions were not a “rogue operation” and would have been approved at a senior level in Moscow.

The activities of the GRU have come under further scrutiny after the agency was accused of trying to hack the global chemical weapons watchdog which is investigating the Salisbury nerve agent attack.

Officials in the Netherlands, where the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) is based, said four Russians had been expelled after the alleged cyber strike.

British intelligence helped thwart the operation which was launched in April, a month after the Novichok poisoning.

The GRU has also been blamed for a string of cyber attacks targeting political institutions, businesses, media and sport.