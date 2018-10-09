Whale calf freed from net off Australian beach as mother watches on

A whale calf has been freed after becoming tangled in a shark net off the Australian east coast. Experts from the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries and Sea World Gold Coast worked to untangle the humpback calf from a net about 500 metres off Greenmount Beach at Gold Coast city. The nets are suspended from buoys to protect swimmers at Gold Coast beaches from shark attack.

“The calf had some superficial wounds form the entanglement, but nothing life threatening, and swam away with its mother when released,” Sea World Gold Coast said in a statement. Sea World director of marine sciences Trevor Long said the rescue was a distressing experience.

