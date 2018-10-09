What the papers say – October 9

The so-called “Strictly curse” continues to make headlines on Tuesday, alongside new claims about the identity of one of the Salisbury poisoning suspects. The Daily Mirror leads on what it describes as a “scathing attack” from the girlfriend of Strictly star Seann Walsh after he was pictured kissing his professional partner Katya Jones. Rebecca Humphries dumped the comedian and released a statement in which she said she thought “something inappropriate” had been going on for weeks, the paper says.

The former couple are pictured on the front of the Daily Telegraph, which reports that the actress said she had confronted Walsh but he responded by calling her “psycho”. The paper’s main story claims that the UK is attempting to block the return of at least nine Britons held in Syria over links to Isil.

Meanwhile, The Times leads on claims by the Bellingcat website that the second suspect in the Salisbury poisoning is a military doctor working for Russian intelligence. The paper says Alexander Yevgenyevich Mishkin allegedly travelled to Britain in March under the pseudonym Alexander Petrov to carry out the nerve agent attack.

Celia Marsh features on the front of several papers after she was named as the second customer of Pret A Manger to die following an allergic reaction. The Metro says the dental nurse was a mother of five daughters and had three stepsons.

The Daily Mail claims the sandwich chain’s baguettes are made in a French factory and can keep for up to a year.

Elsewhere, The Sun reports that Facebook has been branded “immoral” for paying £7.4 million in UK tax despite sales of more than £1.2 billion.

The Guardian reports that the Metropolitan Police’s use of force has risen “sharply” in the past year.

The Daily Express says just six of Britain’s cash-strapped police forces have officers on their front desks despite soaring violent crime.

And the i says a £40 DNA test can predict the risk of a heart attack.