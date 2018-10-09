Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attend global mental health summit

William and Kate sit on the Friendship Bench, part of an innovative programme from Zimbabwe which has taught elderly women the skills to become lay health workers. Credit: PA

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have arrived at a summit in London aimed at helping to improve mental health around the world. William and Kate were greeted by Health Secretary Matt Hancock as they arrived at the first Global Ministerial Mental Health Summit at County Hall. Political figures, experts from around the world and policy makers are due at the two-day event to discuss issues such as how to deal with the stigma attached to mental health.

The royals view the work of Dairo Vargas, a contemporary artist from Columbia who is painting an original piece of art at the Summit, inspired by the day’s events. Credit: PA

Another policy up for discussion at the summit, which is co-hosted by the UK Government and the OECD, is a declaration committing to putting mental health on an equal footing with physical health.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during the Global Ministerial Mental Health Summit at County Hall in London. Credit: PA

The royal couple, who were cheered by crowds gathered in the street outside County Hall, have long been involved in mental health initiatives through their Heads Together campaign.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arriving. Credit: PA

They are due to meet young people from the UK on Tuesday who have either had or are dealing with mental health issues and will hear about case studies of mental health projects in the US and India. A poll published this week showed almost a quarter of patients with a mental health problem are waiting more than three months to see an NHS specialist.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock (left) and the Duke of Cambridge during the Global Ministerial Mental Health Summit. Credit: PA

The Royal College of Psychiatrists said long waits for mental health care "have been deemed acceptable". The college has launched a new campaign urging medical students to become doctors who specialise in mental health.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are greeted by Health Secretary Matt Hancock. Credit: PA