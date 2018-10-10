Army investigates after Tommy Robinson poses with soldiers

The Army is investigating after far-right activist Tommy Robinson posted a photograph and video of himself surrounded by soldiers.

The former English Defence League (EDL) leader, 35, shared a picture of himself posing with a group of grinning young men in camouflage uniform at a motorway services.

In the video, some of the crowd of Army recruits can be heard cheering and singing his name.

"A moment like this makes it all worth while. Today I met real British heroes (SIC)," he wrote in the Facebook post.

The Army said it is aware of the photograph and footage and is "investigating the circumstances surrounding this".

A spokeswoman said: "Far right ideology is completely at odds with the values and ethos of the Armed Forces.

"The Armed Forces have robust measures in place to ensure those exhibiting extremist views are neither tolerated nor permitted to serve."