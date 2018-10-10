Brexit poses risk to global financial stability, says IMF

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has included Brexit among key risks to the stability of the global economy in a new report.

The organisation has called for financial institutions to “step up their preparations for a post-Brexit landscape” and include measures for a no-deal Brexit “in as much detail as possible”.

In its two-yearly health assessment of the global financial system, the IMF said that “growing anxiety” about a breakdown in negotiations between Britain and the EU could lead to uncertainty in the UK and elsewhere.

Should such pressures hit one of the world’s largest economies it could trigger a “sharp tightening of global financial conditions”, the report says.

The IMF’s assessment comes after the Bank of England warned that an estimated £41 trillion of derivatives face legal uncertainty after Brexit on March 29, unless the EU takes action to ensure continuity of existing rules.

The UK is passing legislation through Parliament to allow EU-based providers of insurance policies and centrally cleared derivatives to continue to service their UK customers.

But the EU has yet to take similar action.