Committee hits out at drop in environment budget

The long-term impact of a persistent drop in Scotland’s environment budget is concerning for the future, according to a Holyrood committee.

Spending levels were highlighted in a letter to the Scottish Government by the Environment, Climate Change and Land Reform Committee, in advance of the draft budget for 2019/20.

It highlights that an alternative to EU funding post-Brexit has not been outlined, while Scottish Natural Heritage has seen its budget reduced by 40% in real terms over the past eight years.

Convener Gillian Martin MSP said: “Our committee is concerned that the budget for the environment, climate change, land reform, research and relevant agencies has been declining in real terms for a number of years now.

“These cuts to the environment budget become particularly apparent when looking at Scotland’s environmental performance and goals.

“If we are to reach our ambitions we need the funding to match.”