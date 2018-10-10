Donald Trump ramps up midterm election campaigning

Neither the chants from the crowds nor the election slogans used by Donald Trump have changed in two years.

With the midterm elections in November approaching, the president is campaigning across the country for Republicans - but you would never know that his own job was not directly on the line.

His motivation is clear: if Democrats seize control of Congress, not only will it paralyse his agenda, but whispers of impeachment will grow louder.

ITV News Washington Correspondent Robert Moore believes that the election rallies are showing an "emboldened" president, still "wildly popular" with his core supporters.

He says that Mr Trump's greatest ability is to mobilise both Republican and Democrats alike, and the midterm elections are now likely to become a referendum on his presidency itself.