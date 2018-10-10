Fresh designs for new Thames road crossing to boost capacity

Plans for a new multi-million pound road tunnel beneath the Thames have been updated to boost capacity. The whole route of the Lower Thames Crossing will be a three-lane dual carriageway rather than two lanes in some sections, according to the latest designs. This will result in a 90% increase in capacity for traffic crossing the Thames east of London, compared with around 60%-70% under the previous two-lane plan, Highways England said. The government-owned company will launch a 10-week public consultation on the latest designs on Wednesday.

The route of the new crossing Credit: Highways England/PA

The scheme’s budget has risen to a range of £5.3 billion to £6.8 billion due to more detailed design work and ground investigations. A previous estimate put the range at £4.4 billion to £6.2 billion. Other changes in the latest designs include: – A new rest and service area to the west of East Tilbury – Removal of the proposed Tilbury link road to reduce traffic on the local road network – Lowering the road by up to six metres in places to reduce its visual impact The 14.5 mile route is expected to open in 2025 and will connect the M2 near Rochester in Kent and the M25 in Essex between North and South Ockenden.

The route is expected to transform travel for motorists crossing the Thames east of London Credit: Highways England/PA