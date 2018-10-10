From Catholicism to Camp: New Met Gala theme revealed

The 2019 Met Gala will celebrate over-the-top fashion after the Metropolitan Museum announced Camp: Notes on Fashion will be the title of its next blockbuster Costume Institute exhibit.

The spring event is launched each year by the star-studded Met Gala, where attendees do their best to dress according to the prescribed theme.

The New York museum said in a statement that the exhibit will get its framework from a 1964 essay by Susan Sontag, Notes on ‘Camp’.

The show “will examine how fashion designers have used their metier as a vehicle to engage with camp in a myriad of compelling, humorous, and sometimes incongruous ways”, it said.

The gala is always chaired by a team of high-wattage celebrities, and next year will be no exception.