George, Charlotte and Robbie Williams’ daughter among pageboys and bridesmaids

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s eldest two children and Williams’ six-year-old daughter, who is known as Teddy, will be among the pageboys and bridesmaids at the celebration in Windsor on Friday.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and pop star Robbie Williams’ daughter Theodora will have starring roles at Princess Eugenie’s royal wedding .

The other bridesmaids will be Peter and Autumn Phillips’ daughters Savannah and Isla, and Zara Tindall’s spirited four-year-old Mia, along with Maud Windsor, who is Eugenie’s goddaughter and the daughter of Lord Frederick Windsor and his actress wife Sophie Winkleman.

Prince George, five, will be joined by fellow page boy Louis de Givenchy – the six-year-old son of JP Morgan banking executive Olivier de Givenchy and his wife Zoe.

The Queen’s youngest grandchildren, 14-year-old Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor, and 10-year-old Viscount Severn, who are the children of the Earl and Countess of Wessex, will take on the role of Special Attendants.

Groom Jack Brooksbank has asked his brother, Thomas Brooksbank, to be his best man, while Eugenie’s older sister Princess Beatrice will be her maid of honour.