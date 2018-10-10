Greenpeace criticise ‘mismanaged’ fishing quotas

The distribution of fishing quotas across the UK has been described as “vastly unequal and mismanaged”, by campaigners.

Greenpeace said its own study found a small number of wealthy families “control huge swathes of fishing rights” around the country to the detriment of local fishermen.

It claimed 29% of the UK’s fishing quota is owned or controlled by just five families, leading to unsustainable fishing.

But the Scottish Fishermen’s Federation (SFF) said it painted a false picture and that sustainability is “the number one priority for the industry”.

Will McCallum, head of oceans at Greenpeace UK, said: “This stunning sell-off of British waters by our own Government is a national disgrace and an economic, social and environmental tragedy.

“Successive governments have presided over a monumental mismanagement of this precious public resource – destroying the livelihoods of local, inshore, fishermen, eroding coastal communities and encouraging unsustainable fishing, while allowing a wealthy cabal of fishing barons to become the UK’s Codfathers.

“How long before the Government stops blaming other countries, looks at its own broken system, accepts responsibility for fixing it and creates a fairer and more sustainable distribution of fishing quota across the UK? With the Fisheries Bill rumoured to be just weeks away, there has never been a better opportunity to do just this.”