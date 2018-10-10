Hurricane Michael set to be a 'life-altering event' as it hits Florida

Coastal residents prepare for Hurricane Michael. Credit: AP

Hurricane Michael has been upgraded from a tropical depression to an "extremely dangerous" category four storm as its leading edge hit Florida's coast. The storm has gotten even stronger – with sustained winds now reaching 150mph, according to an update from the National Hurricane Center. Tens of thousands of people were ordered to leave the coastline as the hurricane began lashing the north-west shoreline with tropical storm-force winds, rain and rising seas before daybreak, hours before Michael’s centre was expected to blow ashore. Video posted by meteorologist Marc Weinberg shows a newly constructed building collapsing in heavy wind in Panama City Beach.

Former president of the American Meteorological Society Marshall Shepherd, called it a "life-altering event." It is the worst hurricane in recorded history for the area it has hit.

A satellite image provided by NOAA shows Hurricane Michael in the Gulf of Mexico. Credit: NOAA / AP

Officials warn it is now too late for coastal residents to flee, and that those who remain should seek shelter. "Do not leave your house," Florida Governor Rick Scott said when it became to late for residents to flee. "The worst thing you can do now is leave," he said, warning of "unimaginable devastation". More than 370,000 people in Florida have been ordered to evacuate and move to higher ground, but authorities estimate that far fewer have actually left. Hurricane Michael has already killed at least 13 people in El Salvador, Honduras and Nicaragua, while there was more than 10 inches (25.4cm) of rain in parts of Cuba, flooding fields, damaging roads, knocking out power and destroying some homes.

A worker boards up a restaurant in anticipation of Hurricane Michael. Credit: AP

The eye of Michael was about 90 miles (105km) as it hit south-west of Panama City, Florida on Wednesday morning. The storm appeared to be so powerful that it is expected to remain a hurricane as it moves over Georgia early on Thursday. Forecasters said it will unleash damaging winds and rain all the way into the Carolinas, which are still recovering from Hurricane Florence’s epic flooding.

Map shows path of probable hurricane Michael. Credit: PA