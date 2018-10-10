Jadon Sancho 'delighted' with England call-up

Jadon Sancho says he is "delighted" with his England call-up and is pleased Gareth Southgate has noticed his progress in the Bundesliga.

The 18-year-old was a surprise addition to Southgate's squad to face Croatia and Spain in the new Uefa Nations League.

Sancho, who left Manchester City for Borussia Dortmund last year, has impressed since his move to Germany, scoring once and getting six assists.

The young winger admitted he was surprised that he got the call from Southgate personally.

"I was a bit surprised to be fair, because obviously I'm so young - I've still got a lot to learn," Sancho said.

"I'm just grateful that he's seeing my progress in the Bundesliga and I'm very thankful."