- ITV Report
-
Jadon Sancho 'delighted' with England call-up
Jadon Sancho says he is "delighted" with his England call-up and is pleased Gareth Southgate has noticed his progress in the Bundesliga.
The 18-year-old was a surprise addition to Southgate's squad to face Croatia and Spain in the new Uefa Nations League.
Sancho, who left Manchester City for Borussia Dortmund last year, has impressed since his move to Germany, scoring once and getting six assists.
The young winger admitted he was surprised that he got the call from Southgate personally.
"I was a bit surprised to be fair, because obviously I'm so young - I've still got a lot to learn," Sancho said.
"I'm just grateful that he's seeing my progress in the Bundesliga and I'm very thankful."
Sancho admitted it took courage to leave home for Germany at such a young age, but his regular first team appearances mean the move has become a "dream come true".
"Seeing friends - obviously I can't just go down the road and see my friends," he said.
"But, again, it's what I want to do long-term, be a professional footballer, so you've got to do what you've got to do."
The former Watford youth player said that he was not concerned with being overlooked by England when he moved abroad.
"I didn't really look at it in that way. I was just focussed on improving as a player," Sancho said.
"My main focus was to play first team and get minutes under my belt."
- Kieran Trippier looking forward to Uefa Nations League
Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur fullback Kieran Trippier says it "feels good" to be back playing for England following the World Cup.
He told ITV News: "We look back at how well we did and how we brought the country back together.
"There are a lot of positives from the summer and we are looking forward to the Nations League now and two tough games ahead of us."