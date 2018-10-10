What does newly-released CCTV tell us about journalist Jamal Khashoggi's disappearance?

New images and CCTV of the last known movements of missing journalist Jamal Khashoggi and a group of Saudis who it has been suggested may be connected to his disappearance have been released.

It is feared the Washington Post writer, who was last seen entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2, may have been killed.

Turkish authorities will be allowed to search the consulate but no proof has yet been offered to support the Saudi claim that the 59-year-old, a vocal critic of the regime, left the building safely.

So what does the new CCTV, released via Turkish media, show?