- ITV Report
-
What does newly-released CCTV tell us about journalist Jamal Khashoggi's disappearance?
New images and CCTV of the last known movements of missing journalist Jamal Khashoggi and a group of Saudis who it has been suggested may be connected to his disappearance have been released.
It is feared the Washington Post writer, who was last seen entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2, may have been killed.
Turkish authorities will be allowed to search the consulate but no proof has yet been offered to support the Saudi claim that the 59-year-old, a vocal critic of the regime, left the building safely.
So what does the new CCTV, released via Turkish media, show?
- A jet arrives in Istanbul from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia’s capital, just before 3.30am on October 2, the day Mr Khashoggi disappeared.
- Nine people from the private jet are seen inside the airport.
- Some of the group are seen on CCTV at the Mövenpick Hotel on the same morning.
- CCTV shows a man, said to be Jamal Khashoggi, arriving at and entering the Saudi consulate at 1.14pm on October 2. This is the last time he is seen. Two vehicles parked outside, including a black Mercedes Vito van apparently with diplomatic plates, are being searched for by Turkish authorities.
- Just under two hours later, vehicles including the van are seen leaving the consulate. It is believed they drove from the consulate to the nearby Saudi residence and parked inside.
- A different private jet, believed to be carrying some of the group, leaves Istanbul for Cairo later that evening.
Turkish media labelled the Saudi group an "assassination squad".
Saudi officials are yet to comment since the latest images came to light but the kingdom has previously dismissed the allegation as "baseless".