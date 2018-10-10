Father of missing airman Corrie McKeague says: 'My son is gone '

The father of missing airman Corrie McKeague has accepted his son is “gone” and is planning a private memorial service for him.

Corrie McKeague was 23 when he vanished on a night out in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, on September 24 2016.

His father, Martin McKeague, shared a statement from Suffolk Police which said that a Biffa bin picked up on the day Corrie went missing, in the area where he was last seen, weighed 256lb (116kg) – much heavier than usual.

Police believe that, in the early hours, Corrie “came to be in the bin”, which was collected by a lorry and taken away.

“The police have confirmed the Biffa bin weight that suggests my son ended up in the Suffolk waste disposal system,” wrote Mr McKeague. “They also confirmed that there is no new evidence whatsoever.