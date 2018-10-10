Prime Minister Theresa May will put country before party - David Lidington

David Lidington MP says the Prime Minister will put the country before party unity as she heads into a crucial phased of Brexit negotiations.

Minister for the Cabinet Office was adamant that Theresa May will ensure the United Kingdom will get the best deal from Brexit, even at the cost of her fractured party.

The Conservatives are split over what sort of deal they want from negotiations with the European Union, leaving many to wonder whether Mrs May will decide to do what is necessary to save her party rather than what is good for the country as a whole.

“What’s important for us is doing what’s right for the country," Mr Lidington told Peston. "We want to do what’s right for the country and that is what is animating our entire approach to the negotiations.

"This is about yes delivering on what people voted for in 2016, honouring that result, and I think not to do that would of course damage public confidence.”