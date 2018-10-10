Royal Wedding Cake designer nervous, but up to the challenge

Cake designer Sophie Cabot has said she is “honoured” to be making the royal wedding cake – which will feature enormous quantities of eggs, butter and flour. Ms Cabot began baking in earnest in Buckingham Palace’s kitchens on Wednesday for Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s big day on Friday. The five-tier red velvet and chocolate cake will contain up to 400 eggs, at least 53 packs of unsalted butter, 15 kilograms of organic self raising flour, and 20 kilos of sugar.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA

Ms Cabot, 33, said she felt “very honoured they have selected me”, and said about her first meeting with Eugenie and Jack in the summer, when she brought cake samples: “The couple were very relaxed, very comfortable. I got the feeling the cake was something they were very excited about. “It was a fun meeting as well because I don’t think it’s every day you have a meeting about cake and you get to try cake.” The baker, whose business is based in Fulham in west London, said about being chosen by the Queen’s granddaughter and her fiance: “Of course I was nervous, but at the same time really, really excited.” The cake will consist of three tiers of red velvet and two of chocolate sponge cake covered with butter cream, white icing and decorated with sugar work with an autumnal theme. Other ingredients include vanilla essence, vanilla bean paste and red food colouring to give the cake its distinctive hue.

