SSE and Npower merger given all-clear by competition watchdog

The deal to merge Npower and SSE’s retail operations has been given the all-clear by the competition watchdog, paving the way for the tie-up of two of Britain’s biggest energy suppliers.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said its decision to give final clearance to the Big Six deal comes after its investigation concluded households will still have "plenty of choice" on standard variable tariffs (SVTs).

It found the two providers are "not close rivals" on the tariffs - the most expensive deals which had been an area of particular concern for the regulator.

SSE is Britain’s second biggest energy supplier and the merged group will serve around 11.5 million customers.

Anne Lambert, chair of the CMA inquiry group, said: “With many energy companies out there, people switching away from expensive standard variable tariffs will still have plenty of choice when they shop around after this merger."