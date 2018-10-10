- ITV Report
British couple among five dead after devastating torrential floods hit Spain
At least five people including two Britons have died overnight as a result of flooding in Spain's Balearic islands.
Rescuers are looking for several people who have gone missing after a torrential rainstorm hit the region, emergency services report.
Two of the victims were British nationals, said Antonia Bauza, the deputy mayor of Sant Llorenc, the town hardest hit by the downpours, which is about 60 kilometers (40 miles) east of Majorca's capital, Palma.
The British couple were reportedly in a taxi when they were caught in a flash flood in the town.
The Foreign Office said in a statement: "We are in contact with the Spanish authorities responding to flooding in Majorca, and urgently seeking updates from them."
The fifth victim was in the town of S'illot, said the official, who was not authorized to be named in media reports.
Hundreds of displaced residents are seeking shelter in emergency relief centres, while 80 soldiers from the military emergency unit have been sent to assist the rescue effort, Spanish authorities said.
The Spanish weather agency says some 8 inches of rain fell in four hours on Tuesday evening.