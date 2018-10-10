British couple among five dead after devastating torrential floods hit Spain

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

At least five people including two Britons have died overnight as a result of flooding in Spain's Balearic islands.

Rescuers are looking for several people who have gone missing after a torrential rainstorm hit the region, emergency services report.

Two of the victims were British nationals, said Antonia Bauza, the deputy mayor of Sant Llorenc, the town hardest hit by the downpours, which is about 60 kilometers (40 miles) east of Majorca's capital, Palma.

The British couple were reportedly in a taxi when they were caught in a flash flood in the town.