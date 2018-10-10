Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas' trophy stolen in Birmingham

Geraint Thomas has called on the person who stole his Tour de France winner's trophy to have the "good grace to return it".

Team Sky confirmed the theft of the trophy which had been on display at Birmingham NEC over the last weekend in September.

Sky had loan the trophy to bike supplier Pinarello to put display as part of the Cycle Show, alongside Chris Froome's Vuelta a Espana and Giro d'Italia silverware.

The trophy was stolen when it was momentarily left unattended, according to Team Sky, and a police investigation has been implemented.