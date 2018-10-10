- ITV Report
Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas' trophy stolen in Birmingham
Geraint Thomas has called on the person who stole his Tour de France winner's trophy to have the "good grace to return it".
Team Sky confirmed the theft of the trophy which had been on display at Birmingham NEC over the last weekend in September.
Sky had loan the trophy to bike supplier Pinarello to put display as part of the Cycle Show, alongside Chris Froome's Vuelta a Espana and Giro d'Italia silverware.
The trophy was stolen when it was momentarily left unattended, according to Team Sky, and a police investigation has been implemented.
Thomas said: "It is incredibly unfortunate that this has happened. It goes without saying that the trophy is of pretty limited value to whoever took it, but means a lot to me and to the team.
"Hopefully whoever took it will have the good grace to return it. A trophy is important, but clearly what matters most are the amazing memories from this incredible summer - and no-one can ever take those away."
Thomas' team-mate at Sky Froome, who has won the Tour de France on four occasions, tweeted to say the theft was "appalling"
Richard Hemington, managing director of Pinarello UK said: "We are obviously devastated about this. We accept full responsibility and have personally apologised to Geraint. Obviously we all hope that the trophy can be recovered."