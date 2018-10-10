What the papers say – October 10

A variety of topics including issues facing young people, welfare and Strictly make headlines on Wednesday – along with a dash of Brexit. Theresa May has announced that school children as young as four will be given routine mental health checks as the Government tries to tackle rising rates of problems among pupils, the Daily Mail says.

A large proportion of young people are shunning alcohol and the number who have never tried it has doubled in the past decade, according to new research that leads The Times.

The Daily Express says rocketing property prices are forcing more than a quarter of 20 to 24-year-olds to live at home.

The Guardian leads with a warning by former prime minister Gordon Brown that the scheduled roll-out of universal credit will trigger a summer of discontent akin to that sparked by the poll tax.

The Royal College of Psychiatrists is reviewing its opposition to decriminalising cannabis, which could prompt the Government to change its stance, the Daily Telegraph reports.

The Bank of England has urged officials to act quickly to address regulatory uncertainty around £41 trillion of derivatives contracts held in the City of London that are due to mature after Brexit, the Financial Times says.

And health experts are calling for volunteers to be allowed to help relieve some “exhausted” NHS staff, the i reports.

Meanwhile, homeless people have been told to vacate parts of Windsor town centre ahead of Princess Eugenie’s £2.25 million wedding to Jack Brooksbank on Friday, the Daily Mirror reports.

The Sun leads with Strictly contestant Seann Walsh, who along with dance partner Katya Jones has faced scrutiny after they were photographed kissing.

One of the spies suspected of being behind the Salisbury poisonings was outed as a decorated member of the Russian military by his grandmother, the Metro reports.

And The Independent leads with a counter-terrorism police chief’s warning that preventing aspiring jihadis from travelling from Britain to Syria could increase the risk of them carrying out attacks at home.